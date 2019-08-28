Estrada (hamstring) has resumed running and throwing, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Estrada was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain Aug. 18. The 23-year-old has played in 28 games with the Yankees this season, hitting .246 with three homers and 11 runs batted in. Should his recovery go well, he is likely to rejoin the club after rosters expand in September.

More News
Our Latest Stories