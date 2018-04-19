Estrada (hip) was activated from the disabled list at High-A Tampa on Wednesday, Dan Martin of the New York Post reports.

The 22-year-old had been out since suffering a gunshot wound in February. The injury did little to hamper him in his season debut, as he went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a pair of runs scored. It's interesting that he was activated by High-A Tampa since he was expected to open the season at Triple-A, though Estrada could get to that level soon if he continues to hit like this.