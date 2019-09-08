Estrada (hamstring) was activated off the 10-day injured list Sunday.

Estrada played a couple minor-league rehab games over the weekend and will rejoin the big-league club after spending the last three weeks on the shelf with the hamstring strain. The 23-year-old has a .739 OPS in 61 plate appearances this season and figures to serve as a utility option off the bench.

