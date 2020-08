Estrada is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Mets.

Back on the bench for the second straight game, Estrada doesn't look like he'll be in line for regular starts any longer after DJ LeMahieu (thumb) was reinstated from the injured list Saturday. Prior to the back-to-back benchings, Estrada had started seven of the previous eight contests, going 3-for-21 with a solo home run.