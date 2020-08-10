The Yankees optioned Estrada to their alternate training site Monday.

Estrada has now been optioned to the Yankees' alternate site for the third time in five days. The 24-year-old utility man likely won't be in line for a long-term stay on the active roster in 2020 unless the Yankees are without one of DJ LeMahieu, Gio Urshela, Gleyber Torres or Tyler Wade for an extended period.

More News