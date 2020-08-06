The Yankees optioned Estrada to their alternate training site Thursday.
With all MLB teams having to reduce their active rosters from 30 to 28 men ahead of Thursday's games, Estrada, Miguel Andujar and Nick Nelson were the odd men out for the Yankees. Though he's been with the Yankees since Opening Day, Estrada appeared in just two of the team's 11 games, logging base hits in both of his at-bats.
