Estrada was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wikes-Barre on Thursday.

Estrada was competing for a super-utility role with the team, capable of playing second base, third base and shortstop as well as the outfield. However, it appears likely he'll begin the season in the minor leagues, where he should earn every day at-bats. Estrada did have a short stint with the Yankees to conclude 2019, recording a .250/.294/.438 line across 69 plate appearances.

