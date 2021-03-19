site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Thairo Estrada: Sent to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Mar 19, 2021
Estrada was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.
Estrada was competing for a depth role on the major-league roster this spring but will begin the regular season in the minors. He went 3-for-18 with one RBI and three strikeouts over 10 spring games this year.
