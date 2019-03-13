Yankees' Thairo Estrada: Sent to Triple-A
Estrada was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.
Estrada played in 11 games with the Yankees this spring and went 5-for-18 (.278) with five strikeouts. The 23-year-old missed the bulk of the 2018 season due to a back injury, making only eight appearances with the RailRiders.
