Estrada went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's win over Boston.
Estrada started at third base for the first time in his career and batted seventh in the lineup. He contributed one of four Yankees homers in the contest, going deep in the fourth inning. Estrada could see a fair amount of playing time with DJ LeMahieu (thumb) on the shelf. In seven at-bats this season, Estrada has three hits and two RBI.
