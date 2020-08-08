Estrada was chosen to be part of the Yankees' taxi squad this weekend, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Estrada was removed from the active roster Thursday, but he'll still be able to travel with New York for its weekend series against the Rays as part of the team's five-man taxi squad. Estrada won't be eligible to play, however, unless he is first moved back onto the active roster.
