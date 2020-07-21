Estrada will be on the Yankees' Opening Day roster, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Estrada put on an impressive showing during camp, and he was rewarded with a spot on the major-league roster to begin the regular season. While the 24-year-old should serve as middle infield depth for the Yankees, his above-average speed could give him chances to see the field on the basepaths. Estrada made his major-league debut last season and recorded three home runs and four stolen bases while slashing .250/.294/.438 over 35 games.