Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Estrada will serve as the team's primary second baseman while DJ LeMahieu (thumb) is on the 10-day injured list, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

The Yankees are breaking in two new starters in the middle infield, as Boone noted that Tyler Wade will step in as the main option at shortstop while Gleyber Torres (hamstring) is sidelined for 2-to-3 weeks. While the prospect of a full-time role increases Estrada's fantasy appeal, his lack of power and so-so hit tool render him a fairly low-upside option, making him best suited for AL-only or deeper mixed leagues.