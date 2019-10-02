Play

Estrada will not make the Yankees' ALDS roster, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Estrada was a long shot at best to make the postseason squad, having posting a modest .250/.294/.438 slash line in 69 plate appearances this season. With Gio Urshela (ankle) and Edwin Encarnacion (oblique) in line to be cleared to play, Estrada won't be needed.

