Britton (elbow) will start a rehab assignment Wednesday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
He won't throw more than 15 pitches Wednesday, but this is the critical final step in his rehab, so Britton remains on track to join the big-league bullpen sometime in early-September. The Yankees' bullpen is currently in flux, as Clay Holmes and Scott Effross are on the injured list while Aroldis Chapman, Lou Trivino and Jonathan Loaisiga jockey for save chances.
More News
-
Yankees' Zack Britton: Feels good after 'pen session•
-
Yankees' Zack Britton: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Zack Britton: Faces live hitters•
-
Yankees' Zack Britton: Nearing next step in recovery•
-
Yankees' Zack Britton: Slated to return to mound work•
-
Yankees' Zack Britton: Tosses another bullpen•