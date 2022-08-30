Britton (elbow) suffered a glute injury in a rehab appearance with Single-A Tampa on Saturday, per MLB.com.
This qualifies as good news, as the injury doesn't appear to be serious and isn't related to the UCL surgery Britton underwent last September. The veteran reliever reportedly told Yankees manager Aaron Boone that his arm feels great and that the glute issue isn't a concern. Britton is expected to throw a bullpen session in a few days and could resume his rehab stint shortly thereafter.
More News
-
Yankees' Zack Britton: Exits rehab outing early•
-
Yankees' Zack Britton: Begins rehab assignment Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Zack Britton: Feels good after 'pen session•
-
Yankees' Zack Britton: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Zack Britton: Faces live hitters•
-
Yankees' Zack Britton: Nearing next step in recovery•