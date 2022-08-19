Britton (elbow) will throw another live bullpen session Saturday and is expected to begin pitching in rehab games soon, Max Goodman of SI.com reports.

Britton has been throwing to live hitters for several weeks, and he appears to be on the cusp of beginning a minor-league rehab assignment. The left-handed reliever hasn't seen game action since 2021, so he'll likely need several rehab appearances before he's ready to make his season debut for the big club. The Yankees have indicated a belief that Britton can contribute to the bullpen at some point in September.