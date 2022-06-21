Britton (elbow) threw a bullpen session at the Yankees' minor-league complex in Tampa on Tuesday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Per Boland, Britton's velocity was in the high 80s during the session. The left-hander has been throwing since the start of June as he works his way back from last September's surgery to repair the UCL in his left elbow. According to Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media, Britton is hoping he can be back in the majors and at full strength by September, though he doesn't have an exact return date in mind yet. "July is going to be a big month," he said. "August is obviously going to be important, too. But I've been trying not to put any dates in my head. I want to follow the program, not go too fast, but I've been feeling good every step of the way and I think the acceleration -- if there is one on this -- would be when the rehab games start."