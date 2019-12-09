Mathias scored 30 points (11-15 FG, 5-7 3PT, 1-1 FT) and grabbed seven rebounds in a G-League win over Oklahoma City on Sunday.

The 30-point outburst was the second for Mathias in his last five games. The undrafted rookie out of Purdue is averaging 19.2 points and 4.8 rebounds through 12 contests this season.