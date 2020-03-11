Barber had 29 points (11-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals over 36 minutes in Monday's G League loss to the Raptors 905.

Barber has had some inconsistency on the scoreboard over the season, but he's managed to top 20 points in each of the last three games as he attempted no fewer than 17 field goals in each of those appearances. The 25-year-old is shooting 48.3 percent from the floor, and his high shot volume helps aid his 16.5 points per game.