Simmons registered 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-8 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 129-112 win over the Wizards.

The 24-year-old got the start at center with Joel Embiid (knee) out of the lineup and delivered his first triple-double since March 17. Despite inconsistent scoring outputs, Simmons has been an all-around force in the playoffs, averaging 14.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks over his first five postseason games. The fourth-year guard will look to keep it going in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the winner of the Knicks/Hawks series.