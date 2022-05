Harden finished with 17 points (4-11 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one block over 38 minutes during Friday's 99-79 victory over the Heat.

Harden's role remained the same during Joel Embiid's return. Through his first nine postseason games with Philadelphia, the lefty point guard has averaged 18.6 points, 9.0 assists and 5.7 rebounds in 39.7 minutes per game.