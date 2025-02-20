Butler will return to the bench for Thursday's game against Boston, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

With Tyrese Maxey (knee) back after a one game absence, Butler will go back to the second unit. On the season, Butler is averaging 7.1 points, 2.7 assists, 1.4 rebounds, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks over 11.9 minutes.