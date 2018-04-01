76ers' Justin Anderson: Active and available Sunday
Anderson (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Stephanie Ready of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
Anderson has missed the last three games with a sore ankle, but appears to have made enough progress in his recovery to be cleared ahead of Sunday's contest. Look for him to be available off the bench as usual, though with Dario Saric (elbow) sitting out, there could be a few extra minutes available on the wing if Robert Covington ends up being forced to play some power forward. That said, Anderson still isn't someone to target for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...