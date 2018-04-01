76ers' Justin Anderson: Active and available Sunday

Anderson (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Stephanie Ready of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

Anderson has missed the last three games with a sore ankle, but appears to have made enough progress in his recovery to be cleared ahead of Sunday's contest. Look for him to be available off the bench as usual, though with Dario Saric (elbow) sitting out, there could be a few extra minutes available on the wing if Robert Covington ends up being forced to play some power forward. That said, Anderson still isn't someone to target for fantasy purposes.