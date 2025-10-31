Edwards will come off the bench during Friday's game against the Celtics, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

After starting in Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Edwards is back in the second unit with Jabari Walker getting the nod in the first five. Edwards is averaging 7.0 points and 1.0 rebounds per game, shooting 50 percent from the floor and 50 percent from beyond the arc.