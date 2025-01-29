Now Playing

Edwards will enter the starting lineup in Tuesday's game against the Lakers.

With Paul George (finger) on the shelf, Edwards will receive the starting nod. The two-way forward has appeared in eight consecutive contests off the bench for Philadelphia, during which he has averaged 10.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.0 minutes per game.

