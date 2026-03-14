Edwards logged 19 points (9-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks over 31 minutes during the 76ers' 104-97 win over the Nets on Saturday.

Edwards was particularly effective in the third quarter with nine of his 19 points coming out of halftime, and he finished Saturday's game as the Sixers' second-leading scorer behind Quentin Grimes (28 points). Edwards also showed his defensive chops with a game-high three steals, and he has logged at least two steals in four of his last five outings. He has started in each of the 76ers' last two games and will continue to operate in an elevated role for as long as Kelly Oubre (elbow), Tyrese Maxey (finger) and Paul George are sidelined.