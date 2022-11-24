Thybulle (ankle) remains out for Friday's game versus the Magic.
Thybulle continues to deal with a bothersome ankle that will leave him sidelined for a second consecutive tilt. Even when healthy, His next chance to return arrives Sunday in the rematch with Orlando.
