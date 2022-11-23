Harrell is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Nets, Kyle Neubeck of The Philly Voice reports.
Harrell will start in Tuesday's game with Joel Embiid (foot) out. Harrell will likely start in Wednesday's game against Charlotte as well, with Embiid expected to be out again.
