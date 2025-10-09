George (knee) was spotted going through some contact work after Thursday's practice, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

George was getting in some 1-on-1 work with Justin Edwards, Kelly Oubre and Tyrese Maxey. He was showing some good explosion on offense, and this appears to be another positive step in the right direction in regards to his rehab. The 76ers announced Wednesday that George would be integrated into team activities in the "coming days," but no official timetable for a return has been announced yet.