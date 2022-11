Lee is expected to join the 76ers for Friday's game against the Magic, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.

Lee has yet to appear in an NBA game this season, but that could change Friday as he joins the 76ers in Orlando. Lee agreed to a two-way deal with the team earlier this week after averaging 21.7 points, 6.0 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals per contest in seven games with the G League's Raptors 905.