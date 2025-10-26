Edgecombe supplied 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals across 40 minutes during Saturday's 125-121 victory over the Hornets.

Edgecombe continued his impressive start to the season by contributing across the board in Saturday's win. He finished second behind Tyrese Maxey (nine) with eight assists while leading the Sixers with three steals. Edgecombe looks locked in as Philadelphia's starting shooting guard, and he'll get another opportunity to dazzle against the Magic on Monday night.