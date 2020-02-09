Play

Rodriguez totaled four points (2-2 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six assists and two steals in Friday's G League win over Northern Arizona.

That's three games out of his last four under 10 points for Rodriguez. The dry spell has the Miami product down to 13.1 points and 5.2 assists per game across 11 contests.

