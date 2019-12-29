Rodriguez tallied 29 points (10-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks during Friday's win over Iowa.

Rodriguez was tremendous on the offensive end, finishing with a team high in points while flirting with a double-double in 38 minutes of action. Over 19 appearances in the G League so far, the 27-year-old is currently posting 16.3 points, 5.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.