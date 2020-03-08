Angel Rodriguez: Out sick Saturday
Rodriguez sat out Friday's G League win over Northern Arizona with an illness.
Rodriguez had been struggling recently, so perhaps some rest will help get his mind right as well. His next chance to return comes Sunday against the Blue.
