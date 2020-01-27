Angel Rodriguez: Uneven in defeat
Rodriguez scored 12 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and added one rebound, six assists, a steal and two blocks in Saturday's G League loss to the Hustle.
Rodriguez started hot with his new team but struggled his last time out, unable to score. While he ran into a bit of trouble in this one as he turned the ball over five times, he also led the team in assists on the evening.
