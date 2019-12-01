Angel Rodriguez: Outstanding outing overshadowed
Rodriguez registered 25 points (9-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals during Saturday's G League win over South Bay.
Rodriguez, who lead the team offensively over spectacular shooting Saturday, was one of five Vipers to finishing with at least 20 points. However, the guard finished with an awful 10 turnovers while fouling out to overshadow a magnificent performance. Over 10 G League games played currently, Rodriguez is averaging 17.3 points, 5.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds per matchup.
