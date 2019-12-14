Rodriguez managed 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in Friday's loss against Texas.

Over 35 minutes of action Friday, Rodriguez reached the 19-point mark offensively by shooting 58.3 percent overall while making at least one tally in every major statistical category. In 15 outings in the G League currently, the Puerto Rican is averaging 16.1 points, 5.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.