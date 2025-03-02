Now Playing

The Celtics waived Watson on Sunday, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

The No. 54 selection in the 2024 NBA Draft, Watson signed a two-way deal with the Celtics in August but didn't appear in a single game at the NBA level before being cut loose. Watson had been highly involved in the G League and averaged 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.0 steals across 29.9 minutes per game with the Maine Celtics, but the organization evidently wasn't convinced that the 24-year-old forward was worth keeping around for the long haul.

