Bennie Boatwright: No return in sight
Boatwright (knee) has no available timeline for his return.
The 23-year-old out of USC has yet to take the floor for the Hustle this season while dealing with a knee injury. News around the injury has been quiet, and it's unclear what type of injury he's dealing with. His absence was expected to be short, though that's obviously not been the case. With 14 games to go in the regular season, Boatwright's injury threatens to keep him off the floor for the entirety of the season.
