Randolph compiled seven points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), a rebound and an assist in 14 minutes in Saturday's 118-102 loss in Iowa.

Saturday's performance was fairly representative of Randolph's season so far as he's averaging 7.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists while making 43.5 percent of his shot attempts. The 25-year-old is playing 19.1 minutes per game but has yet to have a breakout game for the Herd.