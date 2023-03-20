Lopez finished with 26 points (9-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 31 minutes in Sunday's 118-111 win over the Raptors.

On a night in which Milwaukee had all of its regular starters available, Lopez finished as the Bucks' surprise scoring leader, inching out both Giannis Antetokounmpo (22 points) and Khris Middleton (20 points). Even though Lopez has been on somewhat of an offensive spree to begin March -- he's averaging 22.0 points on 58.3 percent shooting from the field and 42.6 percent from three-point range through nine outings -- the veteran center will likely settle into more of a secondary role behind Antetokounmpo, Middleton and perhaps even Jrue Holiday once his red-hot efficiency inevitably drops off a bit. Even if his offensive production cools, Lopez should still be a useful lineup option for fantasy managers thanks to his immense production as a shot blocker.