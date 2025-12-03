site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bucks' Gary Harris: Cleared to face Pistons
RotoWire Staff
Harris (Achilles) will play in Wednesday's game against Detroit, Justin Garcia of the Milwaukee Bucks Radio Network reports.
Harris will return from a one-game absence due to Achilles soreness. The veteran guard is averaging 2.4 points in 12.8 minutes per game this season.
