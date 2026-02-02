site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bucks' Gary Harris: Out again for Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Harris (hamstring) will not play Tuesday against the Bulls.
Harris will miss his third straight game and remains without a timetable to return. Cole Anthony and Gary Trent could see a slight uptick in minutes in the meantime.
