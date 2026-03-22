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Bucks' Gary Harris: Probable for Monday
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1 min read
Harris (groin) is probable for Monday's meeting with the Clippers.
Harris should be available for Monday's game, but that doesn't mean he'll take the court. He's been an inconsistent part of the rotation for Milwaukee this season.
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