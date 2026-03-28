Bucks' Gary Harris: Ruled out versus Spurs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris (personal) is listed as out for Saturday's game against San Antonio.
There appeared to be a chance Harris would be back for this one after missing the last three games. However, after sitting out with a groin injury, his absence will be extended on Saturday due to personal issues. Harris hasn't been a reliable contributor for the Bucks this season. Still, without him, Gary Trent and Andre Jackson should see a few more minutes from off the bench.