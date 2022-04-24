Allen ended with 27 points (10-12 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and three steals in 28 minutes during Sunday's 119-95 win over the Bulls.

After popping for 22 points (5-7 3Pt) and six rebounds the Bucks' Game 3 win on Friday, Allen had an even more impressive afternoon Sunday, setting a new playoff career high in scoring and tacking on six more three-pointers. Over the last two games, he's now a combined 18-of-24 from the field and 11-of-14 from beyond the arc. With Khris Middleton (knee) set to miss at least another week-and-a-half, Allen should continue to take on a larger offensive role for the remainder of the series, as well as for much of Round 2, should Milwaukee move on to face the Celtics or Nets.