Kuzma accumulated 31 points (12-22 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 131-115 win over the Bulls.

The 31 points tied his season high, while the double-double was Kuzma's fourth of the year, two of which have come in the last five games. The Bucks remain on the verge of a seismic roster shift with trade rumors swirling around Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf), but Kuzma is doing his best to improve his market value if he's also on the block. He's started seven straight games, averaging 16.1 points, 6.7 boards, 4.1 assists and 1.3 threes over that stretch.