Bucks' Mirza Teletovic: Out indefinitely with lung condition

Teletovic is out indefinitely as a result of pulmonary emboli in both lungs.

Teletovic was nearing a return from arthroscopic surgery to repair cartilage in his left knee, but after experiencing unusual fatigue earlier this week, the lung condition was also found. He's expected to have 10 days off for rest and will then begin a supervised rehab program to help combat the illness. Look for additional updates on Teletovic as he makes his way through the recovery process, though no timetable has been released at this point.