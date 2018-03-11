Mirza Teletovic: Waived by Bucks

Teletovic (illness) was waived by Milwaukee on Saturday.

After playing in just 10 games this season, the Bucks have waived Teletovic. He's been sidelined due to knee surgery since Nov. 7 and he also has a pulonary emboli in both of his lungs. Teletovic averaged 7.1 points and 2.3 rebounds during the 2017-2018 season.

